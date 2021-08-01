Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Signature Bank worth $44,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $226.97 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.