SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

SIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:SIL traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.80. The company had a trading volume of 150,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a current ratio of 18.50. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$9.03 and a 1-year high of C$16.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.97.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.0397818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

