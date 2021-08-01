Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Sino Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Sino Land stock remained flat at $$8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

