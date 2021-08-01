SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $313.55 million and $27.51 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.81 or 0.00783103 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00039690 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.