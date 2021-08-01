Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.8 days.

Shares of SKSBF remained flat at $$28.37 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633. Skanska AB has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.