Skycoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $487,447.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $487,447.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,825.34 or 0.99906893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00831549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.