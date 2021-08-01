Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $184.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.