Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

SCCAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$26.50 during trading hours on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

