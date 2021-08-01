SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,091,965 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.51% of SM Energy worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.