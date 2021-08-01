SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SMTGY stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.