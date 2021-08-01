Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DMTTF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Small Pharma has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80.

