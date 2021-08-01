SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Tops $8.78 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $702,155.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,903.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.95 or 0.06410344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01319820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00352716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00125884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.28 or 0.00592136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00355811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00289342 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

