SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of CWYUF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.02 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

