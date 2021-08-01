Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Smartshare has a market cap of $568,238.05 and approximately $22,759.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00030457 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.