Smooth Love Potion Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $134.87 million and $107.62 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00800831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 619,617,297 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

