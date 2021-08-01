Smoothy Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $797,115.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.81 or 1.00297629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.00827025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

