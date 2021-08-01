Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SNA traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.98. 362,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,160. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,933. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

