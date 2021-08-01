Snetwork Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,303.00 (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Snetwork has a market cap of $754,683.82 and $163,303.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snetwork has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00793583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00039925 BTC.

About Snetwork

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,818,885 coins. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html . The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

