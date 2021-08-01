SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004461 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.