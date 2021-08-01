SnowSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $380,080.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $380,080.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $8.92 or 0.00022438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,707.37 or 0.99829697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00831382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,519 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.