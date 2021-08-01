SnowSwap (SNOW) One Day Volume Tops $515,516.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $515,516.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00021327 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00101869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00133599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.92 or 0.99989073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00821167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,519 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

