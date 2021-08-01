Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SCGLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

