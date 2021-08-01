Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.7 days.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

