SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in July

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,901. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

