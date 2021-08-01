Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 286,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

XPL stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53. Solitario Zinc has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.73.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.