Sologenic Hits Market Capitalization of $185.95 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Sologenic has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $185.95 million and approximately $608,842.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sologenic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00102554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00136681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.55 or 0.99766315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00831063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,279 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.