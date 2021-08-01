Sono-Tek (SOTK) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sono-Tek to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 60 492 713 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Sono-Tek’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 46.43 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 3.68

Sono-Tek’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.64% -14.52% -3.15%

Volatility and Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s peers have a beta of -0.42, meaning that their average stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.