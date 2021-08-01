Sora Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Sora has a total market capitalization of $72.07 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sora has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Sora coin can now be purchased for approximately $208.65 or 0.00516007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sora

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,419 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

