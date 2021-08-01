Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 104,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,181. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

