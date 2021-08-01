Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

