Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 49,020 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 221,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

