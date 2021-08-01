Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 100.41% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

