Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.98.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 100.41% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
