Space Cow Boy Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $655,203.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $33.16 or 0.00080550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.91 or 0.00803781 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040247 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.