SparkPoint Fuel Price Up 1% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $289,448.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00101397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00137951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.28 or 1.00200574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00833678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

