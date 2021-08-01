SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $414,575.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $414,575.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00101869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00133599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.92 or 0.99989073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00821167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

