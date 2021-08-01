SparkPoint Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $855,522.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. SparkPoint has a market cap of $25.62 million and approximately $855,522.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,161,310,396 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

