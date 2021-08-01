SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $19,132.31 and $23.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,343,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,232,859 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

