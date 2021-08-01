Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.24 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and $575,353.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00101397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00137951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.28 or 1.00200574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00833678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.