SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.45 on Friday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $704.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.