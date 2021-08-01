SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. 1,320,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,552. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

