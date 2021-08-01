SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.74. The stock had a trading volume of 252,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.01. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

