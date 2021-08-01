SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 387,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.01. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $109.55.

