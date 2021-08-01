Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00032350 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00214040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032702 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005887 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.