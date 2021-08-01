Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SPB opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

