Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00781145 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.