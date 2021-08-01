Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 237.5% against the dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $355.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.91 or 0.00803781 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.