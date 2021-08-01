Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 60,922 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 204.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AVROBIO worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

