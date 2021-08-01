Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.