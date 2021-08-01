Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $22.03 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

