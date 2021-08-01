Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 242.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

USPH opened at $118.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

